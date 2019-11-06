Fall Feel Coming Soon

Models are showing changes in our weather pattern happening… Cold fronts will now get enough of a push to clear South Florida!

By Friday, a cold front approaches and ahead introduces a better chance of seeing showers and isolated storms. Gradual clearing will take place early Saturday and temperatures will be near normal. Lows will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s along the East Coast and upper 70’s for the Florida Keys. High temperatures reach the low 80’s. Throughout the day on Saturday the air will dry up and feel less humid.

Comfortable conditions will persist through Veteran’s Day. A much stronger cold front could move in midweek!

FRIDAY FRONT: Chance of showers and isolated storms possible during the day on Friday through early Saturday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bit8V3VlfH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 6, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7