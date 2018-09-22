Fall Arrives While The Tropics Remain Active

Happy Fall, South Florida! The change of season officially begins tonight at 9:54 p.m. but it seems South Florida might be looking for that “Fall feel” for at least the next 4-5 weeks.

Fall officially begins at 9:54pm today! But with afternoon high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s and lows 90s for the next few weeks, it looks like South Florida will be looking for that "Fall feel" for quite a bit. #miami #FLL #FLkeys pic.twitter.com/Jh4fQvFCsC — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 22, 2018

Summer-like temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms will keep South Florida in a Summertime pattern for the next few weeks. And while Fall is beginning tonight, the Tropics are still as active as they were a weeks ago. We are currently tracking 4 systems over the Atlantic – two of those already tropical systems. Tropical Depression 11 remains East of the Windward Islands while Tropical Storm Kirk formed south of the Cape Verde Islands.

Tropical Depression #11 formed late last night. Currently 505 miles E of the Windward Islands and is battling strong upper level winds. Expected to fall apart by the end of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Uy2iMFD01d — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 22, 2018

Saturday 11AM: #Kirk expected to remain a tropical storm the next few days as it continues on its Westerly motion across the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/s4OrWwW0eB — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 22, 2018

While all storms are far from the United States for now, we’ll have to continue watching the tropics in the days to come (especially Kirk!).

Enjoy your last afternoon of Summer 2018!

