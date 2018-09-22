Fall Arrives While The Tropics Remain Active

Happy Fall, South Florida! The change of season officially begins tonight at 9:54 p.m. but it seems South Florida might be looking for that “Fall feel” for at least the next 4-5 weeks.
Summer-like temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms will keep South Florida in a Summertime pattern for the next few weeks. And while Fall is beginning tonight, the Tropics are still as active as they were a weeks ago. We are currently tracking 4 systems over the Atlantic – two of those already tropical systems. Tropical Depression 11 remains East of the Windward Islands while Tropical Storm Kirk formed south of the Cape Verde Islands.
While all storms are far from the United States for now, we’ll have to continue watching the tropics in the days to come (especially Kirk!).
Enjoy your last afternoon of Summer 2018!
