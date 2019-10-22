Failing front?

As we’ve seen in other weeks this October, there’s another cold front aiming our way. The trend has been for these to move into south Florida and then either fizzle out or stall out (then fizzle). On Tuesday, we were too far from the next cold front to get any impacts. Instead, it was another steam-filled day with limited rain. Here’s a view of Miami as the sun was fading beyond the horizon.

It was also another day of near-record heat. Temperature highs were hovering around 90-degrees during the peak heating times while the heat index (humidity factored in) was often near 100 during the afternoon. The hottest spot in south Florida was Oakland Park at 92-degrees.

A cold front is about to punch into our summer-like air. The boundary, though, isn’t as strong as it once was. Heading into Wednesday, it may just trigger some scattered rain showers.

We’re not entirely sure where the front will meet its demise (or exactly when) but the forecast models suggest it moves south of Lake Okeechobee and doesn’t reach the Keys. As long as the frontal boundary remains nearby, rain and storm chances will hang around, too. Since there’s a big pressure difference from High pressure to our north and lower pressures south, winds will increase for Thursday and Friday.

Here’s a general look at rain chances over the next week. What’s “most telling” is that chances continue at relatively high levels for this time of the year. We’re now officially out of the south Florida Rainy Season. Typically, drier Continental air begins arriving at this point in October.