South Florida we remain in a drought and rain has been hard to come by. However, today there is a chance of seeing isolated to scattered showers mid-morning through the afternoon with a front that will gradually fade moving through the region.

Another area of high pressure is forecast to gain control of our weather pattern by tomorrow and that will mean winds get gusty with mainly dry conditions persisting all week long. Temperatures are expected to remain steady through the weekend.

As winds turn gusty at times, expect hazardous seas with advisories for both swimmers and boaters. Right now, there is a high rip current risk along the East coast and an a Small Craft Exercise Caution for boaters in the Florida Keys.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7