Rainy season comes to an end on Friday. The end of the week should be warm, sunny, with only a slight chance for showers. A front arrives on Sunday, with very little fanfare. About the only thing it will do is bring our temps down to average. Saturday and Sunday will see temps in the upper 80s, after the front, they’ll come down to our typical 86°.

These are the unofficial rain tallies for Rainy Season. NWS will publish the final numbers. Everyone ran a surplus except Key West. You came in almost 9″ drier than normal.