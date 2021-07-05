Elsa is forecast to make landfall across Cuba very close to Cienfuegos at any moment and Tropical Storm conditions are already being experienced. They can get between 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 15 inches causing significant flash flooding and mudslides.

5 A.M MON. ADVISORY: Tropical Storm #Elsa maintains its strength as it continues to moves toward the NW. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rdBdkDkPMz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2021

Despite interaction with the terrain in Cuba, NHC maintains a Tropical Storm exiting the Northern coast of Cuba tonight between 6 to 8 pm making its way through the Florida Straits.

It’s closest approach to Key West will happen overnight between midnight to 3 am. That is when the worst of the weather will be happening for most of the Florida Keys.

5 A.M. MON. CONE: Tropical Storm #Elsa will come very close to the lower Florida Keys early Tuesday before continuing northward and likely impacting Florida's Gulf Coast. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sYOR0qKiVO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2021

Today we will get occasional rain bands moving in across Miami-Dade and Broward from Elsa and especially tomorrow as the rain ramps up. In fact, models are showing a large surge of moisture moving from the South to North that could produce more widespread and heavier pockets of rain. Conditions improve gradually throughout the day on Wednesday. However, Elsa will leave a tail of moisture, so scattered storms possible developing with the daytime heat.

ELSA RAINFALL FORECAST: Today into Wednesday, several inches of rain will be possible due to Elsa: 1 – 2" for Broward, 1 – 3" for Miami-Dade, 2 – 4" for the Keys, and 3 – 5" for the Florida Gulf Coast. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yfJa9992bc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2021

A good portion of the Florida Keys will be getting sustained Tropical Storm-force winds and conditions, while Miami-Dade and Broward will experience a Tropical Storm-force wind gust with the squalls that move in from time-to-time. That is the reason why Miami-Dade and Broward don’t have any tropical watches or warnings in effect.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to Craig Key. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect from Craig Key to Key West. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5QnS533B7d — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7