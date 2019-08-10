Eye to the sky

Although many of us saw the sky grow dark in the afternoon, thunderstorms were fairly limited (for a change). Following several days with widespread storm coverage, it was a break (Saturday) from the common downpours we’ve been seeing.

As a huge dome of heat holds to our west (over the Gulf states) we’re in a zone that tends to be more active during the daytime. Steering winds out of the southwest (primarily) will continue this weekend.

Since the nights are more tranquil and involve more clearing over south Florida, it’s an opportunity to view the annual Perseid Meteor Showers. These “shooting stars” are the result of comet debris. This year’s celestial event isn’t likely to yield as many as usual (and the light of the nearly-full moon won’t help) but it’s possible to see between 15 and 20 shooting stars across the northern sky. Of course, ideal viewing conditions include getting away from city lights.

The Sunday weather centers around likely Sea Breezes interacting. The stronger Gulf boundary will probably collide with the slow and near-stationary east coast boundary. The result? Vigorous thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Make sure to move inside, when necessary. The main hazards will be frequent lightning, heavy blinding rain, and potentially gusty storm winds.

Through the early week, storms will mostly be a concern during the second half of the day. Notice here that virtually each day of the new week will feature higher than usual chances.