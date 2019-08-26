Eye on Dorian

It was a messy Monday across south Florida. Much of the day involved an overcast sky and periods of rain. The soggy conditions took some toll and eastern Miami-Dade County was under a Street Flood Advisory for a few hours (in the afternoon). Rain amounts varied between 1 and 2 inches, primarily.

On the satellite and radar map you can see the coverage of clouds, late in the day. By the evening, most of the significant rain had moved away.

Newly-formed Tropical Depression Six is too far away for direct impacts (and will move northeast over time). However, its “tail” extends west from the Atlantic and it contributed to our stormy weather.

There’s plenty of tropical moisture hanging around our region so there’s still the set-up for more rain. Speaking of the tropics, the main concern is about 1500 miles away near the Lesser Antilles. It’s Tropical Storm Dorian which has been gaining some strength.

The official forecast cone has Dorian on a northwest track. First, the tropical system will move into the Caribbean and eventually threaten Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic (midweek). At that point, Dorian is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane. Here’s the cone beyond a couple of days, showing Dorian approaching the Bahamas late Friday and Saturday. South Florida is within the “cone of uncertainty” for the start of Labor Day weekend. There’s a lot that can change between now and then (including possible land interaction which could weaken Dorian) but we need to watch it closely. It’s a good idea to review plans in case we’re impacted by this tropical system.