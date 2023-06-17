Another day of dangerous heat rolls on into our Saturday as storm chances increase.

Several disturbances heading southeast into Florida will help stir up the atmosphere over the next few days along with more moisture in place, making the environment for favorable for seeing thunderstorms.

This Saturday will not be a washout but there will be more clouds and storms around than sunshine, especially by the afternoon. Therefore, if you have any outdoor plans do them before 11AM because after that point, rounds of thunderstorms will become likely across mainland South Florida. There is also the potential for severe weather, especially in Broward County with the risk for strong winds, small hail and an isolated tornado. Areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rainfall will also be at risk for street flooding.

Before the storms begin, the heat will be the main issue, mainly during the morning hours and again during the lulls between storms in the afternoon. Highs will soar into the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures ranging from 105F to 112F, so a Heat Advisory is in effect again today for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys through this evening.

More heat and more storms are likely on Sunday and Monday, especially in the afternoon hours, for Father’s Day and Juneteenth. Highs will remain in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures closer to 100F.

We could see a decrease in storm activity around the Tuesday time period before more rain and thunderstorms likely return by the end of next week.

In the tropics, a tropical wave now being investigated and given the designation, Invest 92-L, by the National Hurricane Center now has a high, 70% chance of tropical development over the next week as it tracks west across the open waters of the Atlantic. It’s currently located near the coast of Africa and by next weekend, it will be near the Lesser Antilles or to the north of there. The more organized and stronger the system is, the more likely it is to turn more to the north by this point in time. Here in South Florida, it is not a concern at this time.