Extended flood watch

Remember when May began and we were in a serious drought in south Florida? That’s all been wiped out by the extraordinary rainfall we’ve been getting over the past 3 weeks! Now, we’re at the other end of the spectrum and a flood risk continues. All of the south Florida mainland remains under a Street Flood Watch which has been extended (again). The latest watch keeps us concerned about additional rain through Memorial Day. The current flood watch is in effect until 8:00 pm on Monday, at least. The deluge of rain just in recent days has been due to tropical moisture drawn from the Caribbean northward into our region. It’s also connected to our first system in the tropics, “Alberto,” which formed on Friday. Over the weekend it has been moving over the eastern Gulf of Mexico with rain and wind. Alberto will make landfall between Pensacola and Panama City on Monday, but that’s referring only to the center of the system. In actuality, this disturbance is large. A big part of the story is that Alberto is still a rainmaker (well beyond its impacts near the Florida panhandle). Over the next couple of days, south Florida will focus on the “tail” of distant Alberto. This “tail” is the arm, or branch, of the system that will probably be near our coast stirring up more rain and storms during the early week time frame. By the way, there’s a potential for parts of south Florida to pick up an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain through Tuesday. Stay tuned.