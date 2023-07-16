The first ever Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for parts of South Florida. This warning is for Miami-Dade County from 10AM-7PM this Sunday for maximum feels-like temperatures of up to 112F. This means dangerous heat is expected and it will be important to take the proper precautions to stay safe.

Once this warning expires, then a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 7PM today through 7PM tomorrow for feels-like temperatures up to 108F.

In Broward County, there is also a Heat Advisory in effect for today, which lasts through 7PM for feels-like temperatures up to 110F.

As far as our forecast is concerned, we’ll start off with morning sunshine, which will then give way to periods of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Before the storms roll in, high temperatures will surge back into the low to mid 90s.

Now through much of the upcoming week, the pattern will remain active with the daily risk for showers and thunderstorms along with additional cloud cover. The highest rain chances will be on Monday and Tuesday.

Then a tropical wave may approach South Florida from the south and east around the Thursday time period, which could help usher in additional showers and storms then.

Temperatures this week will remain hot and slightly above average, in the 92-95F range in Miami.

Then by next weekend, a plume of Saharan dust could enter the picture, which would lower our rain chances.