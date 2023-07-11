All of South Florida is under a Heat Advisory. Please make sure to drink plenty of water when spending a prolonged period of time outdoors.

Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90’s during the afternoon today and tomorrow, and potentially through the remainder of this week. In fact, we will be flirting with records today.

Why so hot? We have a mid level area of high pressure overhead trapping the heat along with Saharan Dust which prevents temperatures from cooling and suppresses thunderstorm development (we just tend to see less coverage). Also, light winds are contributing to the excessive heat we’ve been experiencing.

Sharan dust departs midweek temporarily allowing additional showers and thunderstorms to form in the afternoon and early evening hours. However, the heat is forecast to continue along with another batch of dust arriving late week.

Stay cool South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7