Hurricane Erin burst into the record books at the start of the weekend by becoming one of the fastest growing tropical systems. It ramped to a rare Category 5 hurricane on Saturday afternoon (while just a Cat 1 on Friday)! On Sunday, Erin weakened much of the day. Then, just as Sunday ended, the last advisory had it re-intensifying yet again.

It’s typical for these systems to have fluctuations, since it undergoes changes in the atmosphere as it moves along. The National Hurricane Center has often been able to forecast these differences so far with Erin. So, what’s ahead? The track is largely unchanged and models are in relatively good consensus that Hurricane Erin will continue to turn northward, Monday and Tuesday. As such, the center will likely remain east of the Bahamas in the short run, then parallel the SE and Middle Atlantic states (staying hundreds of miles off the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S. Later in the week, Erin is expected to get closer to Bermuda with the main effects west of the island. As for the northeastern U.S., the main concern will be the distant impacts from Erin including higher seas. Rip Current danger will also increase all along the Atlantic coastline, this week.

South Florida will barely know that a major hurricane is “out there” but, on Tuesday, higher surf will probably be a factor. Erin will be about 500 miles off the Florida coastline at that time, so we don’t need to worry about anything other than some marine effects.

The recent tracking of Erin should have all of us strikingly aware that we’re now in the thick of Hurricane Season. There’s likely to be more activity in August, so stay alert and updated with tropical activity. As of Sunday night, only Erin is being tracked. However, the National Hurricane Center will monitor a tropical wave currently over the eastern Atlantic. If the wave holds, conditions will be favorable for development once it moves into the central Atlantic waters, later this week.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.