Enjoy the quiet conditions!

Have to soak up this beautiful view while we have it!

High pressure weakens as a weak front approaches on Friday. This will increase the winds once again along the coast and moisture. Scattered showers possible with no temperature change. Unfortunately the weekend looks windy with choppy to rough seas.

Enjoy the pleasant sun, dry conditions and warm temperatures South Florida. Weak front approaches Friday building the breeze and bringing scattered showers back into the forecast. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pLUOrA7j8P — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 15, 2020

Models showing that a much stronger front will arrive early next week. The jet stream is forecast to dip South and with enough upper-level support, a cold front sweeps through to bring down temperatures. Right now, look forward to waking up into the 50’s Tuesday morning.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7