ENDING NOVEMBER ON A WARM NOTE

Hopefully everyone has been able to take advantage of the beautiful conditions South Florida has offered during this long holiday weekend. It has been picture perfect! Humidity levels remained on the lower end while morning temperatures were comfortable. And let’s not forget to mention that once again rain remained out of the forecast.
At the surface, high pressure is still keeping control of the weather pattern. This will once again help keep conditions quiet through the end of the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, South Florida is currently undergoing a warming trend. Winds will be veering a bit more out of the South and Southwest as high pressure moves farther offshore and allows for the long awaited cold front to drift south across Florida. This will also bring in some of the humidity we have been missing back into the forecast. Don’t worry… this warm-up won’t be in vain!
The aforementioned cold front is forecast to reach South Florida late in the day Monday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm and we could even see a few showers late Sunday into Monday. Behind the front, South Florida will see temperatures in the 50s as early as Tuesday morning with many spots possibly reaching the 40s on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. This cooldown has the potential to be the coldest air of the season so far!
Not only is South Florida expecting a major cooldown for the start of the work week but rain chances will also remain at a minimum next 5-7 days. So apart from the few showers South Florida will see on Monday, rain will be almost non-existent through much of the week. That means that once we get through the chilly mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday, South Florida will once again be able to enjoy any and all outdoor plans by the second half of the work week.