*Tropical Storm Watches will be issued across parts of South Florida later today*

On the forecast track, Elsa will move near the Southern coast of Hispaniola later today and tonight, and move near Jamaica and portions of Eastern Cuba on Sunday. By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across Central and Western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Then on Tuesday move near or over portions of the West coast of Florida on Tuesday.

11 A.M. CONE: Portions of South Florida remain in the cone of concern with possible impacts Monday into Tuesday. Shifts and changes in the cone are still possible. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8KS2t4gpID — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 3, 2021

Keep in mind that the chance is for tropical storm conditions to be felt is increasing and we could see storm surge, and rainfall impacts beginning Monday in the Florida Keys and the Southern Florida Peninsula. The risk spreads Northward along the Florida Peninsula through Wednesday and reach the coasts of Georgia and the Carolina Wednesday and Thursday. However, the uncertainty in the forecast remains high due to Elsa’s potential interaction with Hispaniola and Cuba.

Due to Elsa's speed, wind shear has caused it to weaken slightly. However, it's expected to slow down & winds are expected to become favorable in the next days. The question is, will it stay over water and strengthen, or will it move over land and weaken? pic.twitter.com/gW245WnCnV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 3, 2021

Regardless, of intensity and track, a heavy rain event possible starting from the South and moving North is likely between Monday and Tuesday.

RAIN FORECAST: Several inches of rain are expected across the Caribbean Islands and even South Florida due to Elsa in the coming days. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/SRYjFmuq1w — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 3, 2021

