*Tropical Storm Watches will be issued across parts of South Florida later today*
On the forecast track, Elsa will move near the Southern coast of Hispaniola later today and tonight, and move near Jamaica and portions of Eastern Cuba on Sunday. By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across Central and Western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Then on Tuesday move near or over portions of the West coast of Florida on Tuesday.
Keep in mind that the chance is for tropical storm conditions to be felt is increasing and we could see storm surge, and rainfall impacts beginning Monday in the Florida Keys and the Southern Florida Peninsula. The risk spreads Northward along the Florida Peninsula through Wednesday and reach the coasts of Georgia and the Carolina Wednesday and Thursday. However, the uncertainty in the forecast remains high due to Elsa’s potential interaction with Hispaniola and Cuba.
Regardless, of intensity and track, a heavy rain event possible starting from the South and moving North is likely between Monday and Tuesday.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7