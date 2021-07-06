The worst of the weather happening around the Middle to Lower Florida Keys with winds up to Tropical Storm-force (39+ mph), but they don’t very last long. Elsa is tracking to the West of Key West.
Tropical Storm conditions should be done by noon. However, the rain will continue through much of today, which is why the NWS has extended a FLOOD WATCH for the Middle to Lower Florida Keys through 5 pm. Also, A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY will run through 2 pm, since flooding could be reported especially during times of high tide. The second high tide of the day is at 9:39 pm.
As far as Miami-Dade and Broward are concerned, we will get a gusty downpour and isolated strong storm with Elsa’s feeder bands. Then by the afternoon, sea breeze driven storms with the daytime heat. This combo could make for a wet mess today.
Conditions improve for all of South Florida tonight.
A few lingering rain showers possible Wednesday as Elsa leaves a tail of moisture behind moving across the West coast of Florida between Venice and Perry, Florida.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7