The worst of the weather happening around the Middle to Lower Florida Keys with winds up to Tropical Storm-force (39+ mph), but they don’t very last long. Elsa is tracking to the West of Key West.

5 A.M. TUE. CONE: #Elsa will continue northward and is expected to make landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast of Florida by midweek. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gqYs1jHAa2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 6, 2021

Tropical Storm conditions should be done by noon. However, the rain will continue through much of today, which is why the NWS has extended a FLOOD WATCH for the Middle to Lower Florida Keys through 5 pm. Also, A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY will run through 2 pm, since flooding could be reported especially during times of high tide. The second high tide of the day is at 9:39 pm.

The FLOOD WATCH for the Middle & Lower Keys has been extended to 5 p.m. today. The area could possibly see anywhere from 3 – 5" of rain, with isolated spots seeing up to 8". #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/RvxugP8OGO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 6, 2021

FORECAST RAIN TOTALS: Several inches of rain are expected across the Sunshine State and other areas due to Elsa. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sgBnI0jH6F — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 6, 2021

As far as Miami-Dade and Broward are concerned, we will get a gusty downpour and isolated strong storm with Elsa’s feeder bands. Then by the afternoon, sea breeze driven storms with the daytime heat. This combo could make for a wet mess today.

Conditions improve for all of South Florida tonight.

A few lingering rain showers possible Wednesday as Elsa leaves a tail of moisture behind moving across the West coast of Florida between Venice and Perry, Florida.

Miami will see Elsa's outer bands throughout the day bringing on and off rain with gusty winds at times. The rest of the week, however, will be drier as Elsa moves away and we go back to a typical summer pattern. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/V2RlrUothw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 6, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7