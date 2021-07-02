Today-Afternoon scattered showers and storms

Saturday- Not as wet. Saharan Dust along drier air moves in briefly, but it will make conditions hot.

Sunday- Typical Summer day with afternoon heat and storms.

Monday-Wednesday- Depends on track Elsa takes.

NOT AS WET: Today, rain won't be as widespread, but enough moisture sticks around for scattered storms. 4th of July weekend looks even drier with sunny skies and just a chance for spotty storms, but we may have to keep our eye on T.S. Elsa. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZFg1M36fbg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 2, 2021

Tracking the Tropics

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane moving close to Barbados Friday morning.

The main story is the long term forecast for South Florida as we focus on Elsa early to middle of next week. Based on the forecast track and latest models, they are in agreement that Elsa will continue to move West-Northwest through the Caribbean Sea this weekend. By Monday, there is a high amount of uncertainty and it is too early to determine what– and if any– impacts Elsa could have on South Florida.

Computer models after 48 hours spread out indicating the uncertainty in the long range forecast.

The European model has high pressure in the middle of the Atlantic moving quickly away allowing Elsa to turn North early. That would imply a weaker system moving through the Bahamas. However, the GFS (global) has a later turn and stronger system moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

NHC track is in the middle and it includes South Florida. Therefore, the main message we want to stress… we need to continue monitoring the latest updates.

8 A.M. FRI. CONE: Elsa's track remains mainly the same, except for the intensity. It should keep hurricane status through tomorrow, but may weaken back into a tropical storm after interacting with land over the weekend. South Florida remains in the cone. pic.twitter.com/PHCuhsjsHT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 2, 2021

There is a risk of storm surge, heavy rainfall and gusty winds for the Florida Keys and portions of the Florida Peninsula early next week (Monday-Tuesday).

Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7