Election Day Weather

A front crossed through Monday bringing temperatures down to near normal values. Typically we have overnight lows ranging around 70 degrees and we’ve been above average for a while. Temperatures have been in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and felt cooler due to the strong northeast winds. Therefore, as you go voice your choice on Election Day, the weather is windy, dry and mild.

By Thursday, windy conditions along the coast continue making for choppy to rough seas. A few quick-moving showers possible.

Plenty of deep tropical moisture in the Caribbean could make for wetter times over the weekend, so stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest developments.

Polls open in #MiamiDade at 7am and it will be dry! Temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's. By the afternoon, enjoy plenty of sunshine. Strong winds continue out of the northeast 15-25 mph. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/DnPUcrldUG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 3, 2020

As you go #voiceyourchoice in #Broward, look for a temperature of 72 degrees by the time polls open. It will be dry, mild and windy through tonight. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/4495v76Yh1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 3, 2020

In #MonroeCounty look for a temperature of 75 degrees by the time polls open… in just minutes! It will be mostly sunny and windy. Highs near 80 degrees. Northeast winds up to 20 mph with gusts ranging between 25 to 30 mph. @wsvn @7weather #flkeys #voiceyourchoice #electionday pic.twitter.com/LCcQjfrHnT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 3, 2020

Tracking Eta

This monster storm is the strongest November hurricane on record since Paloma in 2008. It is a Cat 4 forecast to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua within the Hurricane Warning area this morning. The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then move across central portions of Honduras by Thursday morning.

Eta will produce life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides across portions of Central America. Models are predicting 10-25 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of 35 inches due to the slow-moving nature of this system.

The remnants will emerge back into the Caribbean Sea on Saturday and re-organize. Where will it end up? The future track remains uncertain as we wait on the jet stream to dig into the Gulf of Mexico.

7 AM ADVISORY- Winds are down to 145 mph as extremely dangerous Hurricane #Eta is inching closer to the coast northeastern Nicaragua. It will make landfall this morning. @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/GZGn7teiVC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 3, 2020

