Easter Weekend

Today a weak cold front over North Florida will move quickly down the Sunshine State and into South Florida late this afternoon into this evening. Winds will be out of the W to SW leading to another hot day where records highs are likely along the East coast metro areas.

Chance of showers and even a storm over inland and West coast area possible this afternoon into early evening with some moisture working into the region from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of front.

This cold front stalls out over South Florida tonight into Saturday before lifting North as a warm front on Sunday. Therefore, scattered showers possible on Saturday and it will be drier with more sunshine on Sunday. Maybe sea breeze driven showers in the afternoon favoring inland areas.

By next week, another low pressure area over the Southern Gulf coast states will move quickly Northeast into the Tennessee Valley. The cold front attached to it will move into Central Florida and stall out midweek. Winds again will be out of S to SW direction to pump in the heat (above average temps. continue). Possibly feeling like the upper 90’s to low 100’s.

Afternoon showers and storms can’t be ruled out with the daytime heat and the stalled out front leaving the air more unsettled.

