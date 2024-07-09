A large batch of Saharan Dust has spread across south Florida (spanning the entire region and beyond). The plume of dust extends from the Bahamas, over Cuba, and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico as the new week begins. It’s actually our first big outbreak of Saharan Dust this year! So, what is this phenomenon? The dust actually originates from sand storms off western Africa! Particles of dust remain suspended “very high in the sky” (thousands of feet above the earth’s surface). These fine-grain dust particles get carried westward and, as we’re seeing now, sometimes create a milky sky in south Florida. The haze will likely last through Wednesday, then tend to move away or just dissipate. As long as it hangs around, the dust will lower our rain chances from this drier air. While that may sound like a good thing, the most unfortunate aspect of the dust is that it can impact respiratory health, if you’re sensitive to poorer air quality. If you suffer from asthma or allergies, you may want to stay indoors in the air conditioning.

With the lower rain chances, south Florida will be void of noticeable “heat relief”. A Heat Advisory has been extended into Tuesday (10 am – 6 pm). During those hours, most places will have a feels-like temperature (with humidity) ranging from 105º to 112º. Make sure to stay well-hydrated and take it easy to avoid heat related illness. It’s worth noting that even nighttime hours won’t bring much relief as the steamy air looms large.

