Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The big story will be sizzling hot temperatures and potentially the worst round of Saharan dust of the year will impact South Florida this weekend.

The heat will be a major impact for everyone across South Florida as high temperatures soar into the mid-90s with the heat index climbing as high as 110 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward due to the dangerous degrees.

To add insult to injury, the worst Saharan Dust outbreak of the seas will impact South Florida this weekend. This will make for a very hazy sky and reduce air quality. It will make for more vibrant sunrises and sunsets though.

Looking ahead, we stay dry and dusty with the heat only getting worse next week. In fact, record highs are possible late next week as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances look very slim which is bad news for our drought and could spark more fire concerns.

TROPICAL UPDATE

All is quiet in the Atlantic Basin. No development is expected over the next seven days.