Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week. South Florida saw a mixed bag of weather this week with a few downpours from time to time But overall, rain chances remained relatively low (and below average), keeping South Florida wanting and needing more rain! As a result, temperatures felt quite steamy all week with heat advisories issued almost every day this week. And after seeing a few isolated showers this morning, South Florida continues to experience low rain chances. The heat was once again the main story across the region today as feels-like temperatures once again reached the 100s across *all* of South Florida. This is why a heat advisory was issued for all of South Florida to end the week.

The upcoming weekend promises several changes across the region. For one, a thick layer of Saharan dust currently in the Atlantic is forecast to reach South Florida starting Saturday. This will bring back hazy conditions that, similar to last week, made our South Florida sky look cloudy. Apart from a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, Saturday should be the ‘drier’ of the two weekend days. (I’ll explain why in a moment.) Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the mid to low 90s but it will be very humid so feels-like temperatures will once again reach the 100s. A heat advisory will likely be issued once again Saturday so be sure to keep hydrated and take breaks from the heat, when and if possible.

Looking ahead, the latter part of the weekend stays hazy except that the dust could thin out a bit. At the same time, tropical moisture begins to move in. So thinner dust and more moisture could bring a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms for the latter part of the weekend. The tropical moisture mentioned above is associated with a tropical wave moving into the region. This will also increase our rain chances for the early part of next work week. It is important to note that with the dust present across the region, it may be difficult for rain and storms to develop as easily as it normally would. The dust will begin to depart later in the work week, which will slightly lower our rain chances once again. With that said, we are in the dog days of summer so South Florida can still expect a daily dose of downpours and scattered thunderstorms every afternoon, in addition to high heat!

Have a great weekend. Please stay hydrated!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

