Unsettled times that will remind you we’re in the midst of rainy season will continue the rest of this week across South Florida.

A large, lumbering low in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere remains stuck nearby, keeping moisture and active air across the region.

A second low is forecast to move over Florida early to mid next week, too, keeping shower and storm chances elevated in the 40-60% range.

For our Thursday, it will not be a washout either but rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially near the coast during the morning hours and inland during the afternoon. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sunshine with high temperatures generally in the upper 80s.

Isolated severe storms will be possible as well, containing damaging winds and small hail, during both Thursday and Friday.

Overnight tonight, activity should wind down with clearing skies and mostly dry conditions forecast. Low temperatures will generally fall into the upper 70s to low 80s.

For our Friday, scattered storms will remain possible at times but Saharan dust will also move in. This will try to suppress rain chances but with moisture and the upper low still in place, that will keep rain chances around.

By the weekend, there is expected to be a slight decline in rain chances as the low departs and dust remains overhead but it won’t be completely dry. The risk for scattered showers and storms will remain both days.