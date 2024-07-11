Happy Thursday, South Florida!

A thick plume of Saharan dust has left our weather this week quite hazy and steamy. That dust remains over the area today but that didn’t stop showers and thunderstorms from developing and favoring southern areas of Florida through the afternoon. So why so stormy today? An upper level disturbance sitting to the northeast of the Bahamas was the culprit. And with its counterclockwise circulation, showers and thunderstorms moved north to south through our area this afternoon. And while some of the rain lingered into the late afternoon, eventually the heavy downpours and thunderstorms moved offshore and then fizzled.

Friday will be a transitional day across South Florida as the Saharan dust that has been over our region through the week, begins to move away. There will still be enough dust in the air to produce hazy conditions while our skies remain mostly cloudy once again. Our South Florida sky cover will look a lot like what we’ve seen the last few days. The upper level disturbance I mentioned above will still be drifting around in the Atlantic and will still be close enough to cause showers and thunderstorms to develop. So expect another stormy (and rainy at times) end to the week. I said it would be a transitional day because the dust will begin to depart and our wind pattern will begin to veer off the water once again. That’s going to bring changes for the upcoming weekend.

South Florida will finally transition to a typical summer-like weather pattern for the weekend. As the dust moves away from Florida, the upper level disturbance will also drift northward while an area of high-pressure begins to build across the region. This will cause a more pronounced wind off the water, which will bring back our typical pattern of showers and storms late morning / early afternoon before shifting towards the Gulf Coast. Sunshine will also make a comeback for parts of the weekend! With more sunshine and overall drier afternoons, temperatures will be a bit warmer widespread in the 90s. Late weekend into early next week, another plume of Saharan dust could move in again, although it shouldn’t be as thick as the one we saw this week.

