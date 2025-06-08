Another hazy, hot and humid day is ahead this Sunday following a beautiful, sun-filled day Saturday!

Expect sunshine and a few patchy clouds Sunday with only the chance for a couple spotty showers, especially inland and late today. High temperatures will top off right around 90F.

Feels-like temperatures will once again quickly climb into the upper 90s to around 100F.

Beach weather also looks fantastic with a low rip current risk continuing due to the light winds!

Heading into Monday, the dust finally departs and it lifts to our north. Despite this, moisture levels will lag behind a bit. Therefore, expect sunshine and only the chance for a passing shower Monday.

It’s not until midweek when the combination of an upper-level disturbance and high pressure draw in more moisture, leading to elevated rain chances. It’s not looking to be super wet during this time frame but expect scattered showers and storms at times.

By next weekend, more dust could arrive, drying things out at least somewhat once again.