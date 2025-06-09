A large area of Saharan Dust is finally breaking up. The dust plume initially spread into the region last week, holding across south Florida during the weekend. The dust particles, high in the sky, make it challenging to get much rain. It also leads to periods of haze which was very noticeable over the weekend. Into Monday, most of the dust had faded allowing for, at least, some rain activity. Areas of storms returned with the daytime heating and focused mainly over interior locations.

As we get into Tuesday the chance for rain showers will bump up slightly (we’re forecasting a 40% rain risk which is close to average for early in June). The chance will favor inland areas during the mid-day and afternoon. It’s also worth noting that the latest Air Quality Index indicates Miami will still have Moderate levels of air pollutants, including ozone production. However, Broward County has a more favorable forecast with “good” air quality in the offing. Future areas of rain will tend to cleanse the air since showers act as a natural air filter.

In addition to the departing dust and Sea Breeze boundaries (midweek) we’ll also have the transport of more moisture into south Florida. With a continued onshore flow, added moisture will arrive and act as fuel for upcoming showers and storms. The moisture won’t persist too long, though. It peaks on Wednesday, potentially supplying us with more widespread rain on that day. Then, the “sudden surge” of moisture comes to a gradual close from Thursday into Friday. We’ll gradually follow the progress of more Saharan Dust during this time frame. If it holds together it could minimize much rain, yet again, prior to the weekend. Having said that, this secondary dust batch doesn’t appear to be as dense, or substantial.

