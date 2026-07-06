Happy Monday, South Florida!

The big story is another round of showers and storms are expected across the area this afternoon. A few could be strong — with heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning being be main threats.

The rain chances don’t stick around though. A huge plume of Saharan dust will move across Florida starting on Tuesday and continuing for much of the week. Our rain chances will go down dramatically by Wednesday — with lower rain chances continuing through the weekend as a second round of dust impacts the area.

The combination of lower rain chances and high pressure nosing in from the Atlantic will send our temperatures soaring into the mid-90s for the second half of the week. The heat index will easily climb to dangerous levels in the 105 – 110+ range — which means Heat Advisories maybe required by the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is quiet in the Atlantic as Saharan dust, dry air, and wind shear dominate the Basin — thanks to El Niño flexing its muscles. The National Hurricane Center calls for no development over the next seven days. I don’t see any signs of tropical mischief in the long range models either. Next name on the list is Bertha.