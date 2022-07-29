Weekend Weather

Dry Saharan Dust is slowly departing today allowing a little low-level moisture to sneak in especially around the Florida Keys. Shower activity if any, should be spotty and moving quickly off a strong ocean (east wind) breeze.

By Saturday, a wrinkle in the atmosphere located in the Bahamas moves our way allowing more moisture for showers and storms to develop. Best chance will be for southern portions of South Florida. The chance for rain is at a 40%. Sunday should be dry in most areas.

Early next week another round of Saharan Dust moves in bringing rain chances down and temperatures up!

Today in the Tropics

All is quiet!

There is tons of dry air and Saharan Dust in the Atlantic Basin keeping tropical waves in check from organizing.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7