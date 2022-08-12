Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! Earlier in the week, Saharan dust moved into our area and this significantly lowered our rain chances by the middle of the workweek. But after a few quiet, dusty and dry days, we should begin to see some changes starting today. And this morning those changes were evident on radar as there were many more showers surrounding South Florida than we had seen in a few days.

Today will be a transitional day across South Florida as Saharan Dust moves away from us and opens the doors for more moisture to gradually increase across our area. So today we will see a better chance for showers as compared to the last few days. And while today shower chances return to the forecast, we are not expecting an overly wet day for South Florida. High temperatures will once again remain average in the lower 90s while our feels-like temperatures reach the 100s.

The upcoming weekend does promise the return of showers and afternoon thunderstorms especially on Sunday as our wind pattern veers out of the South and then the Southwest. Saturday’s rain chances will still remain isolated with possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the forecast. This is when we will have more of a southerly wind component so it will help tap into moisture and bring in showers throughout the day. But as we move onto Sunday, our wind pattern will remain out of the southwest (to even west at times). This will help afternoon thunderstorms favor the East Coast each day. And it looks like this wind pattern and weather setup will stick around through much of next week. So be sure to have those umbrellas with you as we head into the end of the weekend because that’s when we can begin to see a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

