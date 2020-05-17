Drying up in SoFlo as T.S. Arthur Moves Away

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!

Here’s a look outside our North Bay Village studios. A beautiful start with a few clouds and fog in some areas that its clearing up at this time.

Today, expect steamy temps and sunny skies with a stray shower or storm possible this afternoon. Arthur pushes away as it moves to the NE and closer to the North Carolina coastline.

Here’s your day planner for today, South Florida!

Today and tomorrow will remain mostly dry with only a stray shower/storm chance. As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, showers & storms ramp back up as a front moves into Florida.

As of 11 am, Tropical Storm Arthur has strengthened slightly with 45 mph winds, moving to the NNE at 9 mph. Now located 345 miles SSW of Cape Hatteras, NC. Not a threat to Florida.

T.S. Arthur will continue its trek toward the NNE, likely coming close to the NC coastline by Monday morning before starting a turn to the east out over open waters and then starting to lose tropical its tropical characteristics and therefore, weakening.

Have a great day, South Florida!