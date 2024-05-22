Following rounds of showers and storms early week, containing some much-needed rainfall, rain chances are set to fall while temperatures will rise again by the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Despite the rain much of South Florida has seen over the past couple days, rainfall month-to-date does remain below the May monthly averages for Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Key West.

The chance for rain will stay elevated today but most of the isolated showers and storms that do develop will be inland and likely away from much of the metro and coast.

Winds will remain light again this Wednesday out of the northeast to east along with sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 90F, which is slightly above average.

Thursday will be quite similar as Wednesday but rain chances will continue to fall as high pressure begins to take control again over the southwest Atlantic Ocean.

As this high tracks to the southeast over the weekend, that will cause winds to veer out of a general southerly direction. This will drive up high temperatures back into the mid 90s for many areas along with higher humidity. Feels-like temperatures will likely return to the triple digits as a result.

This pattern will likely hold through at least Monday for Memorial Day, meaning conditions should remain hot and generally sunny and dry.