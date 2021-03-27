Dry & Warm Weekend

Dry and warm weather continues as high pressure keeps the rain and storms well to the North. This area of high pressure will also trap the steam over the region keeping temperatures above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70’s with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Therefore, look forward to fair conditions remaining in place through most of the upcoming week.

Changes on the way? Computer models are showing an approaching cold front weakening the grasp high pressure has had over South Florida by pushing it South into the Florida Straits. If they are right, it could completely clear Thursday night bringing a chance of some showers and cooler air.

Keep in mind that It is not unusual to see a cold front like this in late March/early April, but normally they lack of cold air behind like the ones earlier in the season. High temperatures could go down into the 70’s with lows in the 60’s to open the following weekend.

