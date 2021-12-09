It is foggy, in spots but there is no advisory in effect for now.

High pressure continues to reign supreme across South Florida. Temperatures remain above average overnight/morning and in the afternoon. A stationary front across Central Florida is expected to transition into a warm front and lift northward. By Friday, an easterly flow returns areawide with dry conditions sticking around.

Changes will take place Sunday as another front approaches the state. A few showers possible ahead of the front Sunday night into Monday with temperatures going back down to seasonable values. However, it will feel somewhat cooler.

Model guidance shows front stalling to our south with high pressure building to the north to funnel in stronger winds. It looks like it will be breezy to windy through mid next week and with moisture along the front, we could see some showers moving in and out.

