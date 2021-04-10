Dry Today, Wetter Tomorrow as Cold Front Moves In

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
LOOKING GOOD! It's a beautiful start to the weekend across South Florida. We've got clear skies , warm temperatures and a couple of clouds around. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9Ui6QewMlj
— Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 10, 2021
RAIN & STORMS ON THE WAY: Today, we will be staying mainly dry with warmer temps and breezy conditions. Tomorrow into Monday, a cold front approaches SoFlo, leaving us with scattered showers & storms and a chance for some severe storms. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3ELhEwZYv0
— Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 10, 2021
DAY PLANNER: Today, expect mainly clear skies, warmer temps and breezy conditions. Isolated showers are possible later on tonight. Enjoy the sunshine! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mNb4FRucUE
— Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 10, 2021
SEVERE STORM CHANCE: Tomorrow, we have a chance for isolated strong to severe storms with lightning, heavy rain, isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/g2zVgRE8p1
— Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 10, 2021
Have a great weekend, South Florida!