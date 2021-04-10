Dry Today, Wetter Tomorrow as Cold Front Moves In

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

It was a beautiful start to the weekend across South Florida. We had clear skies , warm temperatures and a couple of clouds around.

Today, we will be staying mainly dry with warmer temps and breezy conditions. Tomorrow into Monday, a cold front approaches SoFlo, leaving us with scattered showers & storms and a chance for some severe storms.

Today, expect mainly clear skies, warmer temps and breezy conditions. Isolated showers are possible later on tonight. Enjoy the sunshine!

Tomorrow, we have a chance for isolated strong to severe storms with lightning, heavy rain, isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Have a great weekend, South Florida!

Trending