Dry Today, Soggy Tomorrow

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

Your Mother’s Day weekend is starting off nice. Here’s your day planner for today, South Florida! Enjoy safely before the rain arrives tomorrow.

Today, expect warm & sunny conditions. Tomorrow, showers & storms will be possible throughout the day.

A front & an area of low pressure in the Gulf will interact with each other tomorrow to bring us some heavy rain and some storms tomorrow into Monday.

Some isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible for the Keys & southern Miami-Dade as we head into tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall with some storms is expected Sunday into Monday with chances of rain sticking around into next week.

After today’s steamy conditions, we can expect milder temperatures next week along with the chances of rain.

Have a great day, South Florida!