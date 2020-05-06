Dry through Friday. Soggy Setup this Weekend

Sizzling today with near record heat. Also, dry and breezy conditions could lead to brush fire concerns. Therefore, a Brush Fire Watch will run from 2 pm to 8 pm. Another one has been issued for Thursday.
The week will close out dry, but get ready for a more rainy season type of pattern. An area of low pressure in the Gulf and front to the North will combine to produce rounds of heavy rain starting late Saturday. NWS is saying that a heavy-rain event is setting up and strong storms are also possible into Monday.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7