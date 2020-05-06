Dry through Friday. Soggy Setup this Weekend

Sizzling today with near record heat. Also, dry and breezy conditions could lead to brush fire concerns. Therefore, a Brush Fire Watch will run from 2 pm to 8 pm. Another one has been issued for Thursday.

The week will close out dry, but get ready for a more rainy season type of pattern. An area of low pressure in the Gulf and front to the North will combine to produce rounds of heavy rain starting late Saturday. NWS is saying that a heavy-rain event is setting up and strong storms are also possible into Monday.

We will close out the week nice and mild, but heading into Mother's Day weekend… it looks soggy! A front and low pressure area will combine to bring rounds of heavy rain possibly starting Saturday night. Storms possible as well. Stay tuned! @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/JN8CCU44FH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 6, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7