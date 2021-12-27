High pressure will remain in control keeping all storm systems will away from South Florida. In fact, there is plenty of snow falling in the mountains out West, Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Across the Gulf coast states and Southeast region above average warmth will persist.

There will only be minor changes to our pattern as high pressure slowly slides East and winds veer more out of the South. This will draw up the warmth and humidity, but overall look forward to finishing the year very dry.

RAIN TREND- The dry streak continues for South Florida. Only a spotty shower possible along a beach breeze Thursday. Looks like 2022 will start off quiet! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HECsXqqvQL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 27, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7