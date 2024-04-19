High pressure will remain in charge of our weather through the weekend with warming winds out of the South. This will make for above average temperatures. Lows will be well into the 70’s and highs in the low 80’s.

Fronts still won’t have enough of a push to make down the Florida Peninsula, so a slim rain chance remains in the forecast. By the mid to late next week, the front tries to get closer to South Florida, but won’t completely clear. We could see a few showers by then.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7