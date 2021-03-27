Dry & Steamy Weekend. Possible Cold Front Next Week.

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

BEAUTIFUL START: It's a great start across South Florida! We've got warm temps and muggy conditions, but we are rain free and will stay that way throughout the day. Enjoy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1oagAaxZrA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 27, 2021

It was a beautiful start this morning across SoFlo! We woke up to dry conditions with just some clouds around along with warm temps and high humidity.

Hot & dry conditions stick around over the weekend and into early next week. A cold front will move into South Florida *if it holds together* Thursday into Friday, possibly bringing along with it some showers and cooler temps in time for next weekend. pic.twitter.com/AEruLOQH6g — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 27, 2021

High pressure stays in control over the weekend, and dry & warm conditions will continue. Although there will be a front nearby as we head into next week, it will fizzle out before reaching SoFlo. This will allow the steamy temps and sunshine to prevail into most of the week. By the end of the work week, a cold front will move towards South Florida. If it holds together, it could bring us some showers along with some cooler temps in time for next weekend.

DAY PLANNER: It's a calm, but warm start across SoFlo as we kick off the weekend! This afternoon, expect above average temps and a breezy picking up at times. By tonight, we will be back into the 70's with some clouds around. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/m5l01FNRjj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 27, 2021

Here’s your day planner for today, South Florida! After a warm start this morning, expect a hot, muggy and breezy afternoon followed by a calm night. Temps will stay well above average throughout the day.

COOLDOWN AHEAD? Temps will stay above average throughout the weekend and most of next week, as well. A cold front on Thursday may be bringing us cooler temps by next Friday IF it holds together. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fh4Pua3cio — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 27, 2021

Temps will continue to be in the mid-to-upper 80’s for most of the upcoming week. A cold front may allow the upper 70’s to return by Friday.

SHOWERS AHEAD? Although we will be staying mainly dry through the weekend and early next week, an incoming cold front may bring us some showers on Thursday & Friday if it holds together. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/R3Hd4Ilujy — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 27, 2021

Don’t expect any rain this weekend. A very slight chance returns early next week due to a cold front nearby, but rain is unlikely. By Thursday, a cold front approaches, upping the chance of rain. This spotty rain chance lingers into Friday.

Have a great weekend, South Florida!