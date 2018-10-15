Dry Season Begins & Invest 94 L

As of last year, the National Weather Service, set start and end dates for the rainy and dry seasons. The dry season officially began on Monday October 15th. We should gradually see a reduction in our afternoon rate of thunderstorms over the next few weeks. Typical rain chances in the wet season are between, 30% – 40%. Throughout the dry season they slump to between 20% – 30%.

The dry season will see conditions get drier as we move into the holidays, with brush fire season kicking off around January. The wet season returns in mid May.

For your Tuesday, a front will reach North Florida, while High pressure stays in the Western Atlantic. This combo will keep a steady breeze at the beach, and we may still see a shower or two off the sea breeze.

In the longer term, our next 7 days have near typical chances for some showers with next Monday promising to be a little wet.

In the tropics there is only one area we are watching, this is Invest 94 L. Invest for an area the National Hurricane Center (NHC) would like to INVEST-igate further, 94 is a tracking number, and “L” stands for the Atlantic Basin.

NHC is giving the Invest a 40% chance it could develop into a depression or a tropical storm over 5 days. It may organize near Belize.

If it does form, most early model runs keep it mostly heading west. Even if it doesn’t develop, it could still dump plenty of rain across the region.

We’ll keep monitoring.