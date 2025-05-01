Happy Thursday, May 1, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the dry and quiet weather pattern we have been experiencing. The month of April ended as the driest since the year 2006. Miami only received 1.03″ of rain in the entire month! It was also the driest April for Fort Lauderdale since 2022 and the driest for Key West since 2021! South Florida really needs the rain as much of metro Miami-Dade and Broward have been placed under a severe drought. The extreme drought across interior sections of South Florida continues to grow in size and now includes of western Broward (just west of the metro). This is what we mean when we say, we need the rain.

Tonight will be a calm and quiet one as there is still enough dry air high up in the sky and an area of high pressure still remains in control of our weather pattern. Humidity levels are still rather tolerable. But there will be some changes, albeit subtle ones, to end the work week. As high pressure breaks down, there could be some moisture riding along the southern periphery of the High that could creep into the region. This will help bring a few spotty showers to the forecast on Friday. With that said, most of the area should remain dry. Wind speeds will begin to subside as week so it won’t be as breezy as earlier in the week. Overall it will be a nice end to the week before more changes take place

Looking ahead, South Florida will undergo a pattern change through the upcoming weekend. However, it won’t be a quick transition. As high pressure shifts farther west into the Atlantic, our wind pattern will veer out of the Southeast on Saturday and slow in speed. This will cause temperatures to warm and bring in more humidity. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, then Saturday is your best bet as rain chances across South Florida will remain on the lower end. Rain chances will be on the rise for the latter part of the weekend as a slow-moving front moves into Florida. Winds will veer out of the south, which will pump in more more moisture across the area. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast and with the front still nearby early next week, the unsettled weather will continue across South Florida on Monday. A few strong thunderstorms will also be possible. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for this beneficial rain as it will be the first time in over a month that the region may actually see some measurable rain!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

