High pressure remains in control keeping a good amount of dry air in place. This should maintain a low rain chance in the forecast through Saturday. By Sunday, models are showing that a better chance of seeing showers and storms possible in the afternoon. However, a batch of Saharan Dust could arrive early next week to bring down rain chances once again. For now, we will wait and see if this unfolds, so a typical pattern will be around with morning sun and afternoon inland storms.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7