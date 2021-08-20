High pressure remains in control keeping a good amount of dry air in place. This should maintain a low rain chance in the forecast through Saturday. By Sunday, models are showing that a better chance of seeing showers and storms possible in the afternoon. However, a batch of Saharan Dust could arrive early next week to bring down rain chances once again. For now, we will wait and see if this unfolds, so a typical pattern will be around with morning sun and afternoon inland storms.

Today, expect mainly dry conditions as rain chances drop below what's normal for this time of year. Although scattered storms are expected over the weekend and into early next week, a batch of Saharan Dust arriving Sunday may cause the rain chances that you see here to be lower. pic.twitter.com/uWHDgB2nhJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 20, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7