Two areas of high pressure will be in control from the Gulf of Mexico to the Western Atlantic, so it will make for another dry day with a nice breeze out of the East. Temperatures forecast to rise into the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Dry pattern continues for South Florida through the week with gradual temperature changes (warming) happening late week.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7