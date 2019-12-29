Dry Overnight, Wetter Tomorrow

Good evening, South Florida!

For tonight, expect breezy and mostly dry conditions outside of maybe an isolated shower. Rain chances kick back up tomorrow ahead of a weak cold front.

Here’s your day planner for tomorrow, South Florida! Don’t forget your umbrellas on your way out. Rain chances will range between 30-40%.

Looking ahead, your New Years Eve outdoor plans are in the clear with mostly cloudy, but dry conditions and temps in the mid-60’s. New Years Day will be dry with partly sunny skies. Overall, a nice forecast!

Here’s your 7-day forecast. Things will get drier as we bring in the New Year.

Have a great night, South Florida!