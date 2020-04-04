Dry & Near Normal Day Ahead

Good Saturday Morning, South Florida!

It was another beautiful start to the morning across South Florida. Here was a live look outside our North Bay Village studios. Picture perfect!

Today is going to be another mostly dry day with near normal temps. Overall, we can’t complain. Beautiful conditions for Miami.

Things change as we head into tomorrow with an increased chance of seeing some showers, which increase on Monday. We could definitely use the rain! Then, we go back to mostly dry conditions into next week.

Temperatures will remain near normal today into Monday, but then a warming trend will start on Tuesday into Friday. By the end of the work week, we will be near 90 degrees!

Here’s your 7-day Forecast! A few spotty showers possible into Monday, then drying up for the rest of the week. Temperatures heat up to the 90’s by Friday!

Have a great day, South Florida! Stay safe!