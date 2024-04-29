Most of April has been dry for south Florida. Now, on the final day of the month (Tuesday) we’ll see some rare and needed bands of rain. The rain won’t be widespread, unfortunately, so the “rain gains” won’t be evenly distributed.

At the heart of our weather pattern is a large area of High Pressure that continues to hold over the western Atlantic Ocean. It has weakened a lot over the past couple days, which is why our winds have settled back (from gusty conditions over the weekend). The flow around the high is now coming out of the southeast, supplying the region with a small moisture surge. That, in addition to the Sea Breeze will send scattered areas of rain from Tuesday through Wednesday. Beyond that time frame? Rain chances appear to revert back to spotty, or minimal.

Unless Miami gets a surprisingly high dose of rain (well over 1-inch) the city will end the month with the 2nd Driest April in the past decade. Miami has only accumulated one-and-a-half inches of rain, thru 29 days in April. That’s second only to this month back in 2016, when we barely crossed the 1-inch mark. Of course, wetter times always come in May. The official start to the south Florida Rainy Season begins on May 15th.

