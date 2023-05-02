Dry conditions are in place across South Florida courtesy of high pressure. Winds will be generally out of the West to Southwest through midweek with no rain in the forecast.

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, it will feel more bearable since the humidity is low. No major changes expected to this weather pattern through Thursday. By the weekend, humidity and moisture levels gradually climb to introduce a chance of showers.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Chanel 7

