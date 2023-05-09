Look for a nice day with temperatures a touch warmer than yesterday with widespread upper 80’s in the forecast. Only an isolated shower on the breeze expected at best.

Moisture gradually builds over Florida increasing our rain chances late week. For now, it will be mainly dry with high temperatures ranging from the mid 80’s across the East coast to the lower 90’s across the interior portions of Southwest Florida.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7