Happy Monday, July 8, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been able to keep cool after South Florida continues to endure the summer heat. Yesterday a heat advisory was issued for feels-like temperatures up to 110°. It sure felt hot out there! This morning was no different as another Heat Advisory was issued for coastal and metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward from 11 AM to 6 PM. Feels like temperatures during the hottest point of the day could reach between 105° to 110° for extended periods of time.

Today will be another steamy one across South Florida. After starting off with a few isolated showers mostly over our local waters, humidity levels will remain high while temperatures remain warm throughout the day. Drier air associated with Saharan dust will continue to spread across the region. This will cause rain chances across SoFlo to remain on the lower end, which will allow our temperatures to soar well into the mid to low 90s. Once you factor the humidity, temperatures will be feeling like the triple digits for extended periods of time. If possible, try to limit your time outdoors this week.

Looking ahead, rain chances across South Florida will remain below average. High-pressure will remain nearby as dry air and several plumes of Saharan dust continue to push through the region, keeping much-needed rain at a minimum across the area. The best chance for any shower activity looks to be Friday & Saturday and moisture from a nearby tropical wave skirts South Florida. It will be a battle between the moisture and the dry Saharan dust. Temperatures will gradually climb during the afternoons as winds remain on the lighter side. Afternoon high temperatures will likely reach into the mid 90s for many through the rest of the week as our feels-like temperatures soar into the 100s. This upcoming weekend and especially into early next week look very concerning as far as the heat is concerned. Major heat risk will be possible across South Florida for the foreseeable future, especially as we remain mostly dry.

Have a wonderful day. Try to limit your time outdoors today!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.